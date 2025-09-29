Political View: When is the dial actually reset?

The future of the hotel goes before Cabinet on October 2

If you’re reading this in the paper on Thursday, today is the first day of collective responsibility of the Labour, Liberal Democrats and Peterborough First with their first cabinet meeting today, writes John Howard, Conservative Group Press Officer.

It’s a very busy cabinet agenda, which should be no surprise-the vote of no confidence stopped democracy for many weeks, as did the resignation of the previous Labour leader. It’s finally back to business and there is a lot to discuss.

The Hilton hotel is the most topical, and it’s vital to get this decision right. 2017 was a very different time: interest rates were low, inflation was low, it was a forward-thinking time. The South bank was a key area of the city for redevelopment, and most of this has now taken place.

The Goods shed, also on the cabinet papers, is another piece of the puzzle and you can see the regeneration in action in this key part of the city.

The hotel was always planned as a trigger for the rest of the development.

The hotel hasn’t had the smoothest ride and has endured covid, a very volatile global situation with conflicts, rampant inflation and rising costs, soaring interest rates and sadly a developer who just couldn’t cope with the rapidly changing environment.

Under a Labour administration since May 2024, for 16 months the hotel has rotted in indecision. We don't agree that it should be sold in a "Fire Sale", as is being suggested by the cabinet. Just a few months ago, external professional advice said that completing the hotel and recouping the borrowed money over a longer period was the preferred and best option to reduce the risk of potential losses for the council.

The public are paying the cost of this coalition - it now has cabinet members who would rather see the Hilton fail than look after the best outcome for the Councils finances, and to balance this with our civic responsibility of doing best for the city too.

Against external professional advice, this decision is going to cost the taxpayer more money than a different choice - so why make the choice? A decision that’s taken 16 months is not good enough; the building’s condition is worse now than 16 months ago, and this decision is the wrong direction.

Once sold, we lose all say in the future of this building. We could end up with a different hotel brand; we could end up with no hotel whatsoever - and always the chance that this hotel that could even become a Serco managed hotel like we see with the Dragonfly Hotel.

For something so pivotal, the public get only 10 pages to read in the cabinet papers, the rest of the documentations are exempt. Labour, Peterborough First and the Liberal Democrats feel that the public are only worthy of seeing 10 pages for £15 million+ of lending.

An effective administration would have fought this to ensure the public have access to more information. There are many reasons for exempt papers which we respect, but there is a worryingly excessive number of exempt papers in this cabinet meeting. We serve the public, and to quote the new leader, if this is ‘the peoples administration’ then when do we truly reset the dial?

We also see a very sobering budget control report, with a forecast overspend of £5.2 million. Peterborough First and the Liberal Democrat group this year plotted to bring down the budget, without offering any alternatives. Next year, they will have to wear the collective responsibility of delivering a budget.

They will realise that no matter who’s in charge, it’s tough to deliver a balanced budget in these challenging times. We will continue to constructively challenge and put the spotlight where we feel the public need to look. We will also continue to bring forward our own ideas, more of which in next week’s column.