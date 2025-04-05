Political View: Proud to attend rededication service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough voters are largely off the hook with elections this May as we have what is termed a ‘’fallow year’’, writes Conservative Group deputy leader Steve Allen.

Currently the Council holds “elections by thirds” which means elections are held for approximately a third of all seats each year, for three successive years out of four. This means those electors who live in a ward supported by three Councillors will vote in elections in all three years.

There is however a by-election in the Barnack Ward due to Irene Walsh having to step down with health issues, and I will say I am delighted that Andy Coles has been selected to stand for the vacancy. Andy was a first-class Councillor and held the post of Cabinet Member for Finance & Governance in the last Conservative administration with skill and aplomb.

Living in the ward with a house in Helpston village, and with previous Council experience, Andy, if elected, will be a great asset to both residents of the ward and in the council chamber.

Thorney Commemoration Day, Service and Dedication of a new memorial

We do of course also have forthcoming Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority Mayoral Election, where our former Peterborough Constituency MP Paul Bristow is standing for the post.

Paul lives in Wansford, where he recently moved to from Peterborough.

Indeed, it’s an interesting side order to Paul’s well organised and purposeful campaign that Labour have their dirty tricks campaign banging on about where he lives; insinuating out of the Authority area!

As a reminder – it’s Wansford, just outside Peterborough, in the County of Cambridgeshire.

That nonissue of course joins the Station Quarter as a topic where, with blinkers in place, the opposition fail to acknowledge the sterling work that Paul did on getting the Station Quarter project launched – something that would not have happened without his support when MP for our City.

Moving on to ward matters I was extremely proud to attend Saturday’s rededication service at the Thorney Dyke Memorial.

Altogether, with the World War II crashes, there have been a total of 39 lives lost over Thorney, including 18 from the United States Air Force, when a Starlifter aircraft crashed in bad weather on 28 August 1976.

The ceremony to mark the 80 th Anniversary of a crash between a training aircraft from RAF Westwood and a Stirling Bomber from RAF Matching, at the end of the second world war, on 29th March 1945, together with the other tragic losses, was made possible by the sterling efforts of local landowner and farmer Michael Sly, and members of The Thorney Society.

The service was attended by the Bishop of Peterborough the Right Reverend Debbie Sellin, the Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Julie Spence and Cllr Marco Cereste mayor of Peterborough, who commemorated the 80th Anniversary of the 1945 air crash and honoured young airmen from France, Germany, America and Great Britain who lost their lives in skies above the village.

As we see this year’s Keep Great Britain Tidy Great British ‘Annual Spring Clean’ draw to a close this weekend, we have a Ward Councillors Litter Pick arranged for Newborough on Saturday morning. All are welcome to join us at the village hall at 10.30am.

Newborough is a tidy well-kept village but plagued by those from outside the community using the surrounding lanes, drainage channels, verges and farm gateways as a dumping ground for their detritus.

With the help local farmers and other volunteers, we will do our best the clear those outlying areas during our litter pick.

For residents in the Peterborough area, I urge you to please ensure you get proof of a waste carrier licence from anyone offering to dispose of household and DIY waste. That might help keep some of it away from our villages and rural areas.