Political View: Peterborough is feeling the strain

Following this year’s General Election, the country voted conclusively for change, and this resulted in the largest majority in the 21st century and yet with the lowest percentage of the vote for any government for over 100 years, writes Lib Dem group leader Christian Hogg.

It does beg the question if the first past the post system really is the best way of forming our government, and maybe in some way explains why we have such a poor turnout for elections, less than 60% this time.

We are now beginning to see what changes the new government is bringing in.

They pledged not to change taxation for working families so they decided to hit businesses with large hikes in NI costs.

Councillor Christian Hogg, Leader of Liberal Democrat Group on Peterborough City Council

This has led to businesses looking to consider less generous pay increases, suspend bonuses or look to slim down the workforce.

This is not an encouragement for growth and it hits hard working families.

We also have a growing situation with local government finances, which admittedly was brought about by the previous government’s austerity cuts to grants to councils, but Labour have failed to address this crucial problem with councils across the UK eating through reserves at an alarming rate, and it is just a matter of who runs out first.

Peterborough is amongst those that are feeling this strain and without further help from central government we will be faced with making unacceptable cuts to local services.

Work is gathering pace on the budget for next year, which needs to be in place for the beginning of March.

As every year goes by we face greater challenges to find cost savings to balance the books and this year looks to be even worse.

The council’s budget consultation will run for four weeks from the 17th December so it is more important than ever that residents look at the details and respond with their views.

One of the ways you can help keep down costs is to use the council’s food waste collection service. Collected food waste is sent to an anaerobic digestion facility in Hertfordshire where it's turned into fertiliser for agriculture and biogas which is used to generate renewable electricity for homes.

It also helps keep your black bin staying fresher and cleaner for longer and reduces cost to the council for processing.

A quick reminder that we have returned to the old system of requesting a new roll of food waste liners by tying a liner to their caddy on collection day.

If you haven’t got a food caddy please ask for a new one by going to https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/report-it-online

Also we have seen a number of fires in our bin lorries caused by discarded batteries/vapes when crushed. You can put some types of used household batteries and disposable vapes out for collection on the same day as your green or black bin.

You must place them in separate plastic bags and put on top of the bin lid.

They must not go inside your bin.

Finally a quick shoutout for the Green Backyard’s annual Christmas Fair this Saturday, 16th November, from 11am to 3pm.

Please come down and support this great city charity.