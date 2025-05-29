Political View: Continuing to shine a light on what’s going on in the town hall

John Howard finishing the Great Eastern Run

Our annual council meeting passed without drama, and we welcomed a new civic Mayor for the year ahead. Congratulations to our new Mayor, Councillor Judy Fox, writes Conservative Group press officer John Howard.

One of the first big jobs for the new Mayoral team was to open the Lido for the 2025 season. Thanks to the cross-political voices, the Lido wasn’t mothballed, it wasn’t closed, it’s open and the start of summer for Peterborough begins.

A big shoutout to local resident Vicki King, who has been an absolute champion for encouraging residents to come along and support the Lido. And testament to the work that’s been done in the budget working group where your Conservative councillors fought the corner to protect the Lido. Sometimes politicians do agree, and it’s a great outcome that we can enjoy the Lido this summer.

Our family attended the incredible Peterborough Celebrates festival. I want to give a huge thanks to Nene Park Trust for bringing this event to the city, and a huge thanks to the volunteers and all the stands who help make this happen. We attended the Friday night silent disco (yes my dancing is as embarrassing as you’d expect, lucky it was dark!) and then came back on the Sunday to enjoy the performances.

A lot is said about Peterborough, but I always believe that this city has a good energy and has residents who want to support and engage events in Peterborough. We just need to support such events to happen, and you could feel the positivity and energy at Peterborough Celebrates festival.

Another event that brings out the best of Peterborough is the AEPG Great Eastern Run. I’ve spoken about the atmosphere before, but truly you must either run it or support it to experience an atmosphere that will give you goosebumps.

There was better news last week, as the Anna’s Hope 5KM race was confirmed for this year’s calendar. So now you can run either the half marathon or the 5KM and still run for a fantastic local charity. How proud we all are that Carole Hughes, the founder of Anna’s Hope, who received the One Show big thank you last week. Carole has put so much energy into helping the Great Eastern Run, and I will be donning my wings this year and running for them.

Sadly, rumours about a possible power grab at the 18th June council meeting continue. What do we know about Peterborough First? They could yet run the Council if the Greens, Lib Dems and a cluster of independents support them-and you must wonder, why would they?

Peterborough First have no vision, no policies, no manifesto, no website, and they have no agreement amongst themselves let alone an agreement to collectively run a council.

Let’s look at their record in office. Their slogan ‘protect the vulnerable’ didn’t go very well when their cabinet member for health sleepwalked a council into a brutal service cut to the dementia centre. The public should remember that one of the arguments of an administration change is ‘to take back control from officers’.

History shows that’s not the case. Werrington fields, the libraries, the Hilton hotel, anything that needed a decision was deferred or delayed. Only two decisions were made: to knock down the regional pool, and to support a mayoral precept increase that didn’t do enough for buses in Peterborough. Why? Because ‘Peterborough First’ didn’t fight for enough bus provision out of the tax increase.

There is still time for everyone to come to their senses and stop this power grab that does nothing for the city. The Conservatives will continue shining a light on what’s going in the town hall and bringing the challenge that the public needs us to be in this strange time for local politics.