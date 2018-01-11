Plans submitted for new convenience store and homes at former bus depot in Whittlesey

Plans have been submitted for a new convenience store and homes at a former bus depot in Whittlesey, creating 15 jobs.

Lincolnshire Co-operative Limited has submitted its plans with Fenland District Council for land just off the A605, fronting Finkle Lane, which would require a £1.5 million investment.

The proposed site for a new convenience store in Whittlesey

The planning application is for a new store accompanied by three two-storey dwellings. If approved, it would see the demolition of the former Morley’s bus depot and the creation of 20 new parking spaces.

Whittlesey currently has Co-op and Nisa stores but is without a major supermarket despite attempts by Sainsbury’s and Tesco to move into the town.

In its planning statement submitted to the council, Lincolnshire Co-operative Limited states: “The proposed convenience store will provide employment opportunities for local tradesmen during its construction and for maintenance in the long term.

“In addition, the store will provide employment opportunities for the residents of Whittlesey within the store.

“Whittlesey is one of four market towns highlighted to accommodate the majority of growth in sectors such as retail. This development would aid a strong, sustainable, cohesive and inclusive community whilst making the most effective use of previously developed land.”

The application goes on to state: “It is understood that the Local Planning Authority cannot demonstrate a five year housing land supply,” adding: “The proposed dwellings will, therefore, assist in meeting the under-supply in one of the more sustainable settlements in the district.”