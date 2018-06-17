Plans for new 100 bed care home in Thorpe Wood approved

Plans for a 100 bed residential care home have been approved.

The welcome new facility can now be built to the rear of Thorpe Wood House, where Anglian Water is situated, adjacent to an existing 50-bed care home for dementia patients.

The site has been vacant for 20 years, with attempts to use the land for office space proving fruitless, with organisations including Mastercard, Bauer Emap, the Environment Agency and the Green Investment Bank previously discounting the site despite having office needs, according to the city council.

However, with the office element removed from the plans, permission has been granted for the new care home which will be a mix of two and three storeys, and will include 51 parking spaces.

The new facility will also create 18 full time and 20 part time jobs.

The application for the development was submitted by Stephen Walsh of Unex.

Planning committee member Cllr Peter Hiller, pictured, expressed his approval of the development. He said: “There’s an increasing need for these type of facilities UK wide, let alone Peterborough.

“I welcome another well designed care home in this area. It’s been a moribund site for 20 years.

“Something needs to be done at that site. Rather than just sit there empty you have about 38 jobs being created.

“What’s not to like?”

The application was unanimously approved by members of the planning committee.