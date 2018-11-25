Planning decision to be made on Peterborough’s North Westgate regeneration

Have your say

New plans for the regeneration of North Westgate could be approved next week.

An application for outline planning permission by Peter Breach from Hawksworth Securities will be considered by members of Peterborough City Council’s planning committee on Tuesday, with planning officers recommending it be approved.

The plans include building homes, offices, restaurants and cafes, retail units, a food hall, a hotel and leisure facilities.

Mr Breach has previously had a cinema-led development of the site approved, but this was scuppered by a cinema-led extension to the neighbouring Queensgate Shopping Centre which he claimed would make his previous plan unviable.