Peterborough’s Labour council leader says ‘door still open’ for Tories to accept committee chair roles

Peterborough City Council’s Labour leader Shabina Qayyum has accused the Conservative group of putting personal grievances before the city’s best interests after they declined to take up their committee chair and vice-chair roles.

Councillor Qayyum, who was elected as the new leader of Peterborough City Council on September 12 after beating Conservative group leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald by 37 to 12 votes, said her door was still open if the Tories wanted to reconsider and accept their offered roles.

Conservative councillors previously held three chair and five vice-chair committee positions, but Cllr Qayyum cut this to one chair and five vice-chair positions, with Cllr Fitzgerald claiming she made a last minute change to her appointments without his knowledge.

He subsequently confirmed that his members would not take up any of their newly appointed positions of responsibility, claiming there was “not an equitable balance”.

Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald and new leader cllr Shabina Qayyum

Cllr Fitzgerald also said there were a number of other positions and committees that his members would no longer participate in, such as the financial sustainability working group (FSWG), but confirmed the group would engage in council finance matters directly with the finance officer instead.

Cllr Qayyum told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that it was “not like we’ve taken [the Conservatives] out of the picture entirely” and claimed that they were disgruntled about losing the special responsibility allowance (SRA) that comes with being a committee chair.

“What we’ve got to ask ourselves is are they putting the SRA as their bugbear with the new administration or do they want to have a seat at the table?” she said.

“I am still happy if [Cllr Fitzgerald] wishes to reconsider and put the best interests of the city ahead of his own personal grievance.

“I’ve had to sacrifice five of my own Labour group team, so that’s more than what the Conservatives have sacrificed.

“It’s not me that doesn’t want to work with them, I do want to work with them and my doors are open. It’s them that don’t want to work with me and that is very telling.”

Cllr Qayyum said she was open for negotiation in terms of the Tories taking back the chair and vice-chair roles and “proving they are the bigger people”, but said she would open up the roles to other parties if not.

Cllr Fitzgerald said his group didn’t feel as if they had been treated fairly in any positions of responsibility and confirmed they had “made up their minds for the next six months”.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The leader of the council gave me the impression that she was sharing out responsibilities fairly. And if that equates to SRAs, well then that inevitably is it.

“But my group feel that what she’s done is not equitable and fair. We will still actively take part and hold the coalition to account, but we won’t take part in the things that we don’t have to.”

When asked if the decision not to accept the roles would be beneficial to the people of Peterborough, Cllr Fitzgerald said: “The roles that she has offered are derisory and disrespectful to many of the senior councillors within the council.

“Instead, she’s given roles to people who neither have the experience or knowledge to fulfil those roles as some others might.

“The Conservative group feel excluded which we believe is deliberate and political, not necessarily from the leader of the Labour group but from the other groups.”

Cllr Fitzgerald reiterated that his group would still attend committees but not under their given roles, unless Cllr Qayyum was to “make things more equitable and fair”.

The city council said new committee appointments would be presented to full council on October 15.

List of council committee chairs appointed on September 12

Appeals and Planning Review Committee – Labour’s Alison Jones (chair), Conservatives’ Lynne Ayres (vice-chair)

Employment Committee – Conservatives’ Marco Cereste (chair), Labour’s Alison Jones (vice-chair)

Licensing Committee – Peterborough First’s Chris Harper (chair), Conservatives’ Steve Allen (vice-chair)

Planning Committee – Independent Amjad Iqbal (chair), Labour’s Asim Mahmood (vice-chair)

Children and Young People Scrutiny Committee – Independent Kirsty Knight (chair), Green Party’s Mohammed Rangzeb (vice-chair)

Economy, Inclusive Growth and Environment Scrutiny Committee – Green Party’s Nicola Day (chair), Conservatives’ Marco Cereste (vice-chair)

Prevention, Independence and Resilience Scrutiny Committee – Liberal Democrats’ Ann Shaheed (chair), Conservatives’ Wayne Fitzgerald (vice-chair)

Sustainable Future City Council Scrutiny Committee – Liberal Democrats’ Polly Geraghty (chair), Conservatives’ John Howard (vice-chair)

Constitution and Ethics Committee – Labour’s Samantha Hemraj (chair) and Labour’s Richard Strangward (vice-chair)