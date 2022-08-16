Peterborough's Cathedral Square fountains fixed - as heat wave finishes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fountains are now back up and running

Peterborough’s Cathedral Square fountains have been fixed – just as the summer heat wave ended.

The water feature – the centrepiece of the £12 million city centre revamp more than a decade ago – has been switched off for most of the summer due to a technical fault with the sensors.

The jets have occasionally burst into life over the past few months – but have mainly been inactive as engineers tried to locate the problem, and put it right.

But now Peterborough City Council have confirmed the fountains have been fixed. A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: "Engineers attended the fountains on Friday looking to resolve the technical issue which has prevented them from working recently.

