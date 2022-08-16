Peterborough's Cathedral Square fountains fixed - as heat wave finishes
Fountains have been switched off for most of the summer due to a technical fault
Peterborough’s Cathedral Square fountains have been fixed – just as the summer heat wave ended.
The water feature – the centrepiece of the £12 million city centre revamp more than a decade ago – has been switched off for most of the summer due to a technical fault with the sensors.
The jets have occasionally burst into life over the past few months – but have mainly been inactive as engineers tried to locate the problem, and put it right.
But now Peterborough City Council have confirmed the fountains have been fixed. A spokesperson said: “ spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “Engineers attended the fountains on Friday looking to resolve the technical issue which has prevented them from working recently.
“The fountains have now been working for two days and we hope that the issue is resolved. However, officers will continue to monitor them over the coming days.”