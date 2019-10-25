Peterborough to benefit from £3.6 billion Goverment scheme to transform city

Peterborough could benefit from millions of pounds of Government funding as part of a £3.6 billion scheme.

The city is one of 100 towns and cities across the country to be selected for the Government’s £3.6 billion Towns Fund.

The #MyTown campaign gives people a say in how a new generation of Town Deals each worth up to £25 million, should transform the place they call home.

Residents will be able to share their views on a new dedicated Facebook page and on Twitter through #MyTown.

Communities and Local Government Secretary, Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP said: “Too many towns feel neglected by Westminster politicians. This Government is committed to levelling up all parts of the country.

“That’s why we’re investing up to £25 million in 100 towns across the country. And I want local people to determine how that money is spent.”

Minister for the Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth, Rt Hon Jake Berry MP said: “We are going further than any government before to level up every corner of our country.

“With our new £3.6 billion Towns Fund, we’re ramping up efforts to give local people power and money to decide what is best for their town.

“If you live in Peterborough, getting involved in the My Town campaign is your chance to decide where this major investment should go.”

A total of 45 places across the Northern Powerhouse and 30 places across the Midlands Engine are among the 100 places invited to develop ambitious plans to transform towns across England as part of the Government’s commitment to level up all regions.