Peterborough Telegraph again calls on Fiona Onasanya to break her silence as she returns home from prison

The Peterborough Telegraph is again calling on Fiona Onasanya to break her silence after she was released from prison earlier today.

The PT has made repeated requests to the city MP for an interview since breaking the story that she had been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Fiona Onasanya arrives at her home in Peterborough. 'Picture by Terry Harris. THA

Ms Onasanya was later found guilty by a jury at the Old Bailey of lying about who was driving her Nissan Micra when it was caught speeding in Thorney in July 2017, shortly after she had been elected.

She was sentenced to three months in prison but was released today after just four weeks inside HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey.

Ms Onasanya returned to her home in Peterborough today. The PT visited this afternoon and knocked on her door but there was no response.

We have also asked through her official spokesman for an interview.

Ms Onasanya was expelled by Labour the day after her conviction and is now sitting as an independent MP.

It is unknown if she intends to take part in the Brexit votes taking place tomorrow in the House of Commons.

The MP’s release comes a day after a complaint to the Attorney General’s Office that the sentence given to her was unduly lenient was rejected.

She is currently appealing against her conviction. Should the appeal fail it will automatically open up a recall petition. If 10 per cent of her constituents signed it within a six week period then it would trigger a by-election.

