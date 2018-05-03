Peterborough taxi firm offers pensioners free rides to polling stations on election day

A taxi firm in Peterborough is today offering to take pensioners to polling stations for free so they can vote.

Goldstar Diamond Cars is making the gesture for the local elections taking place today (Thursday, May 3). There are 18 seats on Peterborough City Council being contested.

Goldstar Diamond Cars

The company posted on Facebook: “As everyone is probably already aware the local elections are taking place in Peterborough on Thursday 3rd May. As general courtesy we are offering free taxis to and from Polling Stations from any address between 7am - 10pm for OAP customers only in Peterborough.

“Please have you’re polling card to hand, when the driver arrives to collect you.

“Goldstar Diamond Cars - 01733 310777.”