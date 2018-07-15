Peterborough Second World War hero receives top French honour

A city war hero has received France’s highest honour more than 70 years after he helped to liberate the country in the Second World War.

Able Seaman Victor Golder (92) from Stanground was awarded the Légion d’Honneur from Jean-Claude Lafontaine, the honorary French Consul, at the Town Hall on Saturday.

Presentation of Legion of Honour medal to Victor Golder (92) at the Town Hall by Jean-Claude Lafontaine, the French Consul.

Victor’s proud son Roger said: ”This award to dad from the French Government was unexpected but gave us all an immense sense of pride in that generation and their efforts.”

The French Government has been awarding the Légion d’honneur to D-Day veterans over the last four years.

Victor’s service began in August 1943 when he signed up to be a sailor in the Royal Navy in Cambridge, a year after he had been turned away due to his age.

In the immediate aftermath of D-Day in June 1944, aged just 18, he was a signaller on flat bottom landing craft designed to transport stores and supplies to support the onward effort.

He set sail just after D-Day from Southampton for Arromanches on the Normandy coastline where the Mulberry Harbours were in operation.

After the war he worked on a Minesweeper Flotilla in the Mediterranean, the North Sea and off the coast of Norway, and as an engineer in Peterborough. Victor’s grandson Captain James Keir said: “As someone who has visited the Normandy landing sites, and specifically Arromanches where my grandfather operated, I’ll always be proud that he was part of the effort to liberate Europe.”