Peterborough’s former job centre set to become flats

The former job centre in Broadway is set be replaced by 98 flats after a planning application was submitted to Peterborough City Council.

The plans were submitted by Shaviram Peterborough Ltd which is registered to an address in London.

The planning document reveals the offices will be converted into 98 flats, of which 83 will be one bedroom and 15 will be two bedrooms.

The applicant has requested that the plans be approved under permitted development rights, which allow such conversions to be carried out without planning approval from the local authority.

It was revealed in January that the five-storey Clifton House, which housed Peterborough’s Jobcentre Plus, had been sold to a private investor in a multi-million pound deal.

The investment company, which was named, also bought the linked three-storey building at 126-128 Park Road.

The cost of the purchase was put at £6.2 million.

The Jobcentre Plus moved into its new home in the south side of the Town Hall in Bridge Street in September, after city council staff transferred to new offices at the Fletton Quays development on Peterborough’s South Bank.

The application for the new flats includes a Car Park Management Plan which states there will be “65 car parking spaces and additional parking for powered two-wheelers and bicycles”.

The application also reveals that in July a Prior Approval application was approved by the council to convert the offices into 84 flats.

The new plans would increase that number by 14, with the number of two-bedroom flats reduced and the number of one-bedroom flats increased. A total of 100 cycle spaces is also proposed.