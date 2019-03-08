Peterborough’s Fletton Quays - new plans for 100 apartments next to Hilton hotel

Plans for another 100 apartments at the landmark Fletton Quays development have been announced.

The one and two bedroom properties will sit alongside the new four star Hilton Garden Inn hotel at the South Bank site, should planning permission be approved.

The plans were submitted by Propiteer, the same firm which is bringing forward the new hotel. Fletton Quays will also be home to more than 350 apartments from developers Weston Homes as part of the £120 million regeneration of the area.

Cllr John Holdich, chair of the Peterborough Investment Partnership and leader of the city council, said: “We’re pleased to see this application submitted. It represents the continued progress of the Fletton Quays development, and another exciting addition to the already strong offering in place on site.”

Plans for the new apartments include parking and a ground-floor gym.

If the application is approved the new properties, as well as the hotel, are expected to be completed by the end of June next year.

Fletton Quays is also due to get a whisky and gin distillery and an arts centre, as well as retail, restaurant and leisure facilities, while the city council has also moved into brand new offices at the site.

David Marshall of Propiteer Hotels said: “Fletton Quays is already shaping up as a high quality development and a fantastic place to live.

“We have worked hard on the plans for the new apartment building to ensure that it will both look great, complementing the Hilton Garden Inn next door, and provide an appealing place to live in this prestigious spot within the city.

“It’s an exciting time for Peterborough, and we’re proud to be a part of its future.”