Peterborough’s Conservatives choose their candidate to fight the next election

Peterborough’s Conservatives have chosen city businessman Paul Bristow as their candidate to fight the next election.

Mr Bristow, who is the managing director of a communication business specialising in healthcare, was selected by members of the Peterborough Conservative Association last night (Friday, October 19).

Having previously stood as a parliamentary candidate in the North East, Paul will campaign to regain the seat lost at the 2017 General Election.

He said his campaign will focus on improving transport, especially rail services, championing business and jobs, and preserving services at Peterborough hospital.

“I am delighted to be selected as the Conservative candidate for Peterborough,” Paul said.

“I understand the values of hard work, schools and our NHS and the security of a good job. Every day I will fight for the people of Peterborough locally and at Westminster.

“Only the Conservatives can build a country that works for everyone with a stronger, fair economy and a more caring society.

“I want to become MP for Peterborough to make sure the good people of this city see their hard work recognised and rewarded so they can lead fulfilling, happy lives,” he added. “I know we face a tough battle but I am prepared for that.”

Former Conservative MP for Peterborough Stewart Jackson watched last night’s selection process 18 years, almost to the day, since he was chosen at a similar meeting in Peterborough. Mr Jackson said: “I have known Paul for many years and he will be an outstanding candidate. He has a tough task ahead but he is the right man for the job and he has my one hundred per cent support.”

Shailesh Vara, Tory MP for the neighbouring North West Cambs seat, said: “My congratulations to Paul on his selection as the Conservative candidate for Peterborough. He will be an excellent candidate. It’s time for Peterborough to once again have a Conservative MP and I look forward to working with Paul to ensure his success at the next election.”