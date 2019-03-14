Peterborough’s Bayard Place set to close with services moved to new city centre location

Have your say

Services provided at Bayard Place in Peterborough are set to relocate.

Residents who need to meet with Peterborough City Council staff face-to-face will from Monday (March 18) be able to drop into the new Customer Services centre which will be in Bridge Street, in the unit next door to the Lightbox Cafe Bar.

The centre will replace Bayard Place in Broadway which closes tomorrow (Friday, March 15).

The Bayard offices, which were previously on the market for £6.2 million, are set to be converted into 115 flats after planning permission was granted.

A spokeswoman for the council said the sale of the site is imminent.

The new centre will be a hub for members of the public looking for drop-in customer services including housing advice, customer services, the police and free self-serve computer access.

Cllr David Seaton, cabinet member for resources, said: “The new Customer Services will be conveniently located on Bridge Street, just footsteps away from the Town Hall, JobCentre Plus and the Cross Keys Homes Customer Central building.

“It will mean that all drop-in services for members of the public are in one place.

“As well as face-to-face conversations with council staff, residents will also be able to use new self-service portals to access services online.”

The Peterborough City Council website www.peterborough.gov.uk can now be used to do the following:

. Report issues, such as missed bin collections, potholes or noise complaints

. Apply for school admissions, housing and council tax support

. Pay for services, like council tax, business rates and parking tickets

. Book meetings

. Ask the council a question.

