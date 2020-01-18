Peterborough organisations show their support

At the time of writing this column I am preparing for a meeting of Full Council where we are due to sign off our first set of budget proposals for 2020/21, writes leader of Peterborough City Council, cllr John Holdich.

As I have said many times, this year is remarkable because of the very severe financial challenge that we face, but it is also remarkable for another reason – for the support we have received from organisations across the city wanting to help us to continue providing services.

I have been impressed by how our partners in the voluntary sector in particular have not only understood our challenges, but have stepped up to help us.

KingsGate Community Church for example, one of the faith groups who partner together to run Peterborough Foodbank and Carezone, providing furniture and white goods for families in crisis.

Take a look at the council’s social media pages today and you will see a video that we have published showing the excellent work of the volunteers at the church.

After publishing our budget proposals in October, KingsGate got in touch and offered to work with us to be able to remove all council funding for the services they provide from April 2021.

We are very grateful to Kingsgate for providing an incredibly important service to our communities, helping those in the greatest need to end the cycle of poverty.

Other organisations too have shown their support. Age UK has agreed to a reduction in funds for some services and Vivacity will be working with us to further reduce its reliance on council funding.

There are lots of ways that our residents can help save the council money too. For example, did you know that we could save a massive £48,000 if every household recycles an additional one per cent of their waste?

There are some really good tips on our Facebook page this month showing how you can both reduce your food waste and get better at using up what you have in your fridge rather than throwing it away, saving yourself money as well. And don’t forget to use our Household Recycling Centre at Fengate for any excess waste that won’t go in your household bins.

Homelessness is a further example; helping a friend who is in financial difficulty to access support from the council before they are homeless will not only help your friend but will save the council thousands of pounds on temporary accommodation.

In addition, the more we can do to keep people living independently at home, with the support of family and friends, the better it is for the resident and the better it is for the council, as it costs less for someone to remain living at home as opposed to living in a care home.

Thank you to everyone in the city who is supporting our budget challenge and helping us find ways to provide vital services for our residents.

On the subject of budget savings, you may or may not have noticed that we have begun dimming street lights across the city this week.

Residential areas are now dimmed by 20 per cent between 9.30pm and 5am and traffic routes are dimmed by 20 per cent between 9pm and midnight and by 40 per cent between midnight and 5am.

This will save the council £100,000 a year and more importantly it will save in the region of 649MWH which equates to 165 tonnes of CO2 - that’s a huge step forward in our goal of becoming netzero carbon by 2030.

The new LED bulbs are brighter than the old lamps, so it is likely that the impact on the public will be minimal. I’d be interested to hear whether you agree.

And finally, well done to City College Peterborough on being shortlisted for five Times Educational Supplement Further Education Awards.

This is the third year running that the college has been shortlisted for these awards. Fingers crossed for the awards evening in March!

As the current holder of the Peterborough Telegraph award for Apprenticeship Provider of the Year, City College has a special apprenticeship recruitment event taking place on February 6 (4pm to 6.30pm) for anyone looking to find out about apprenticeship opportunities. For more information, please visit www.citycollegepeterborough.ac.uk/