Peterborough MPs vote for Brexit bill

Have your say

Peterborough’s two MPs have given their backing for the Brexit bill.

MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow and MP for North West Cambridgeshire Shailesh Vara voted for the Withdrawal Agreement Bill which passed by 330 votes to 231 in the House of Commons on Friday.

The Brexit Bill has passed the House of Commons. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

It will now pass to the House of Lords next week.

The UK is set to leave the EU at the end of the month.

The ease with which the bill was passed marks a stark contrast with the struggle in the Commons endured by Theresa May, whose Brexit deal was consistently rejected.

All votes in favour of the bill yesterday came from the Conservatives.

An SNP amendment calling for the bill to fall because the Scottish Parliament refused its consent was rejected.

How our MPs voted (all Conservative)

. Paul Bristow (Peterborough) - For

. Shailesh Vara (North West Cambridgeshire) - For

. Steve Barclay (North East Cambridgeshire) - For

. Gareth Davies (Grantham and Stamford) - For

. Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon) - For

. John Hayes (South Holland and the Deepings) - For

. Tom Pursglove (Corby) - For