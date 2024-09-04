Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Only peaceful gatherings were held in Peterborough.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes has thanked Peterborough’s Joint Mosque Council, Community First Peterborough, the police and council for their efforts to keep their streets safe this summer.

Across the UK there were incidents of unrest and riots but Peterborough remained free of ‘far right’ protests with advertised rallies failing to materialise.

The only major occurrence of large numbers of people on the streets came on August 7 for a peaceful gathering on Lincoln Road.

Andrew Pakes.

Speaking in the House of Commons this week, Mr Pakes has thanked a number of groups for their work in keeping the people of the city safe.

He said: “I welcome the strong leadership this government and the home secretary has taken.

"Even though Peterborough avoided the right wing thuggery that many places saw earlier this summer- despite the best efforts of online misinformation- the events of the summer cast a long shadow onto communities and constituencies like mine.

"I’d really like to put on record my thanks to Peterborough’s Join Mosque Council, Community First Peterborough- a community unity group as well as police and the council officers, who worked around the clock to keep businesses and communities safe.

"Can the home secretary give confidence and comfort to communities like mine that we will continue to tackle, in the weeks and months ahead, extremism and Islamaphobia and anti-Muslim hatred. This isn’t just about this summer, it was been rising over recent years and is part of the source we need to tackle in this issue.”