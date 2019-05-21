Peterborough MP Shailesh Vara to vote against Theresa May's new Brexit plans

Shailesh Vara has confirmed he will vote against Theresa May's latest Brexit plans.

The Prime Minister set out her 10-point compromise package in a speech in central London today (Tuesday) as she prepares for a fourth stab at getting Parliament to approve her deal, but her plans were immediately condemned by a number of Conservative MPs.

Shailesh Vara

Among those was Mr Vara, MP for North West Cambridgeshire, which covers large parts of Peterborough.

Mr Vara has long been a critic of Mrs May's Brexit deal, although he did vote for it at the third time of asking "with reluctance" as it was the “least bad choice to deliver on the referendum result”.

However, the MP has tonight come out against the latest plans - which include staging votes on whether to call a second referendum and Britain’s future customs links with the EU if the Commons approves the Withdrawal Agreement - and promised not to vote for them.

He tweeted: "The terms proposed by the Prime Minister do not deliver Brexit and leave the door open for a Customs Union and second referendum. I will not be supporting the Bill when it comes before Parliament."

MPs will vote on the Withdrawal Agreement again in a fortnight - during the same week as the parliamentary by-election for the Peterborough constituency.

Mrs May's offer to MPs included pledges to enshrine EU environmental standards and workplace rights to try and reach out to Labour backbenchers.