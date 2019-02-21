Peterborough MP Shailesh Vara secures meeting with Theresa May to discuss Commonwealth army recruits

The Prime Minister has agreed to meet North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara to discuss army recruits from the Commonwealth.

Speaking to Theresa May during yesterday’s Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Vara said: “The Prime Minister will be aware that the British Army has engaged in a recruitment campaign in Commonwealth countries.

Shailesh Vara

“However, only after soldiers have signed up for minimum four-year contracts do they find out that they are not allowed to bring their children to this country.

“Given that these brave women and men are prepared to put their lives on the line for us and our country, I hope that she will agree that this needs to be looked into urgently. Will she therefore kindly agree to meet me and others concerned to see how this matter can be progressed?”

Mrs May said she had been told by the Ministry of Defence that “it does make sure that information is available to individuals about what their situation will be”.

However, she added that she would “certainly” meet with Mr Vara to discuss the issue.