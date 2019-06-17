Peterborough MP Shailesh Vara backs Dominic Raab as next Prime Minister

Shailesh Vara said he is supporting Dominic Raab to be the next Prime Minister.

The former Brexit Secretary is one of six candidates remaining in the Tory leadership contest and has not ruled out ending the session of Parliament to prevent it from blocking a no deal withdrawal from the European Union at the end of October.

Dominic Raab

The second round of voting among Conservative MPs takes place tomorrow (Tuesday) as the number of candidates continues to be whittled down.

Mr Vara, the MP for North West Cambridgeshire, said: “I am supporting Dominic Raab because I believe he has the ability and determination to deal with Brexit and ensure that the UK leaves the EU on October 31.

“He spent six years at the Foreign Office where his responsibilities included negotiating complex international agreements, and Michel Barnier and others in Brussels have made it clear that he is the one British politician they fear most when it comes to negotiating our exit from the EU.

“Dominic also has a vision post-Brexit. This includes reducing tax for the lowest paid and providing greater opportunity and equality for all our citizens.”

Shailesh Vara

