Peterborough MP Paul Bristow appointed as Parliamentary Private Secretary to Nadine Dorris

MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow

Mr Bristow will act as an assistant to Ms Dorris, who is Minister for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The role does not attract any extra pay, but he will act as ‘the eyes and ears’ of the minister in the House of Commons.