Peterborough MP Paul Bristow appointed as Parliamentary Private Secretary to Nadine Dorris
Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has been appointed as the new Parliamentary Private Secretary for Nadine Dorris.
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 1:35 pm
Mr Bristow will act as an assistant to Ms Dorris, who is Minister for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.
The role does not attract any extra pay, but he will act as ‘the eyes and ears’ of the minister in the House of Commons.
Mr Bristow said he was ‘delighted’ to be appointed into the role, and was ‘proud of what this Government is achieving for Peterborough and our country.’