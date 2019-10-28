Peterborough MP Lisa Forbes wins right to introduce new legislation in House of Commons

MP for Peterborough Lisa Forbes has won the right to introduce new legislation in the House of Commons.

The Labour MP was drawn in a major ballot of almost 400 MPs at a special event in Parliament, meaning she will now be able to introduce a Private Members’ Bill.

Lisa Forbes

The draw takes place at the start of every parliamentary session with clerk assistant Sarah Davies drawing 20 numbered ballot balls with the names of the successful MPs.

The successful MPs will introduce their bills on the fifth sitting Wednesday of the session. Unless the House goes into recess in the meantime, that will be Wednesday, November 13.

Thirteen Fridays in each Parliamentary session will be allocated to debating the bills.

Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow said: “Success in the Private Members’ Ballot empowers backbench MPs with a real opportunity to affect true legislative change or, at the very least, bring public awareness to an issue they feel passionate about.”

Ms Forbes posted on her Facebook page: “Really pleased to have been drawn to bring a Private Members’ Bill to Parliament (if it’s sitting!). It’s a great opportunity to set the agenda and influence change for people in Peterborough. I’ll be updating constituents on my plans for this in the near future.”