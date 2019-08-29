Peterborough MP Lisa Forbes: ‘My email inbox is flooded with anger at move to suspend Parliament’

MP for Peterborough Lisa Forbes said her constituents have expressed anger at the move to suspend Parliament.

The Queen yesterday (Wednesday) approved Boris Johnson’s plan to suspend Parliament for more than a month, from the second week of September until October 14.

The move by the Prime Minister sparked anger from pro-Remain politicians, while Commons Speaker John Bercow – who has repeatedly angered Tory MPs over his approach to Brexit matters in the Commons – interrupted his holiday to launch a tirade against Mr Johnson.

Moreover, a petition on Parliament’s website calling for the decision to be halted amassed the 100,000 signatures required to be considered for debate by MPs in less than three hours.

Reacting to the move to suspend Parliament, Ms Forbes made clear her views on Twitter.

Lisa Forbes, MP for Peterborough

She tweeted: “Already my inbox is being flooded with emails from constituents expressing their outrage at Boris Johnson’s latest attempt to force a No Deal Brexit on our country by subverting parliamentary democracy. #Prorogation.”

Mr Johnson has denied the move is to pave the way for an early General Election.

But he said it would allow him to bring forward legislation for a new Withdrawal Agreement if a deal can be done with Brussels around the time of the European Council summit on October 17.

Conservative parliamentary candidate for Peterborough Paul Bristow welcomed the news.

He tweeted: “Britain needs to move on from #Brexit and the Government should deliver a new exciting domestic agenda. A new Queen’s speech is the best way to do that.

@BorisJohnson will ensure we leave the EU on 31 October and deliver on police‍ schools and hospitals.”