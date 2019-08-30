Peterborough MP Lisa Forbes calls for no confidence vote in Boris Johnson as she defends criticism of no deal Brexit

The MP for Peterborough has called for a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson and said she would “gladly vote for it”.

Lisa Forbes said she would like to see the vote take place when MPs return to Parliament on Tuesday (September 3).

Lisa Forbes, MP for Peterborough

Her comments follow the Prime Minister’s decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks from the second week of September which critics argue is to prevent MPs from trying to block a no deal Brexit if a new deal with the EU cannot be agreed.

This has been denied by senior Conservatives.

A vote of no confidence, if approved, could lead to a General Election if no new government is formed within 14 days, although Mr Johnson could look to schedule it after the UK is due to leave the EU on October 31.

A ‘government of national unity’ led by Jeremy Corbyn has also been suggested to try and grant an extension with the EU before calling an election.

Writing on Facebook, Ms Forbes also defended her condemnation of the Prime Minister’s suspension of Parliament which she described as “subverting parliamentary democracy”.

She wrote: “I am aware that Peterborough voted to Leave and I am being told by the vocal minority to ‘get on with it’.

“I have consistently said, even during the by-election campaign, that I am not in favour of a no deal Brexit. So my actions now should surprise no one. If, as some suggest, I am jumping in a bandwagon, I’d be supporting a dictatorial move to prevent Parliament from scrutinising and debating leaving the EU with no deal. Instead, I will do what I believe is in the best interests of the people I represent and that is to stop a no deal Brexit that so many people in Peterborough cannot afford.

“Whether that be those who will pay a higher price for their food, those who may find they can’t get the life-saving medication they need, or businesses that will be hit as a result of higher tariffs and people with diminished spending power.

“Being an MP is about showing leadership and doing what you believe is in the best interests of your constituents. I will not do anything that I know will hurt people, no matter how loud the voices become.

“I want to see a vote of no confidence in this Prime Minister as soon as we get back to Parliament and I will gladly vote for it.”