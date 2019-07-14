Peterborough MP Lisa Forbes back tougher sentences for killer drivers after family trauma

MP for Peterborough Lisa Forbes has backed the PT’s campaign to see tougher sentences for killer drink and drug drivers.

The campaign began after engaged city couple Marko Makula (22) and Jana Kockova (21), and Jana’s younger brother Tomas Kocko (19), died after being hit head-on by Tommy Whitmore who was driving the wrong way on the Frank Perkins Parkway.

Lisa Forbes, MP for Peterborough

Whitmore was twice the drink drive limit and had also been taking cannabis when he got behind the wheel in April. He was later jailed for eight years and four months, a sentence which the victims’ family described as “devastating”.

After the sentencing, the PT launched a campaign to allow judges to impose more serious sentences, including life terms, for drivers who kill while intoxicated.

Asked if she would back the campaign during an interview with the PT, the Labour MP said: “As somebody whose sister was knocked over in Peterborough by a drunk driver and ended up in intensive care in Addenbrooke’s Hospital, I completely support the campaign.

“Three innocent people lost their lives through the actions of somebody that decided to have a drink and then get in their car. It’s just beyond sad.”

