Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya speaks publicly on video for the first time since her conviction for perverting the course of justice

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya has spoken publicly for the first time since her conviction for perverting the course of justice.

She posted this video today and pronounced her innocence just 24 hours before a recall petition is due to open to remove her as the city's MP.

Fiona Onasanya MP has spoken for the first time since her conviction

Here is the video in full.

READ MORE: Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya appeals to voters to keep her job as she finally breaks her silence on conviction

Ms Onasanya said: "What would you do if you knew you were innocent? In every single story, like a coin, there are two sides - now I am not legally restrained - this is mine.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the Recall Petition to remove Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya - from dates, times and when we could have a by-election

More to follow...