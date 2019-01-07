Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya’s refusal to quit ‘reflects badly on all politicians’ - city council leader

Politicians are being given a bad name by Fiona Onasanya’s refusal to quit as MP for Peterborough, according to city council leader John Holdich.

Ms Onasanya is set to return to the House of Commons today to resume her duties as she prepares to be sentenced later this month for perverting the course of justice.

Cllr John Holdich

A sentence of a year or more will see her lose her seat, while any custodial sentence of less than a year (including one which is suspended) will automatically trigger a recall petition which would allow constituents to kick her out.

Conservative council leader Cllr Holdich said Ms Onasanya’s refusal so far to stand down has led to a negative perception of all politicians.

He said: “I believe she should resign. I think it’s sad because it tars us all with the same brush - it reflects on all of us.

“She should resign and let’s get on with the job. Come on, let’s do the decent thing.”

Asked by the Peterborough Telegraph about her performance as MP since being elected in June 2017, Cllr Holdich replied: “I don’t think she’s been the best MP Peterborough has ever had. She’s been very slow in replying to people.

“I don’t think she was on top of the issues.”

But, despite the criticism, Cllr Holdich said he will continue to work with Ms Onasanya if she remains as the MP.

He added: “She will still be the elected person for the constituency, so yes I would work with her.”

