Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya’s prison sentence will not be extended

The three month prison sentence for Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya will not be extended.

The Attorney General has decided against referring the case to the Court of Appeal after complaints Onasanya’s sentence was too lenient.

Fiona Onasanya arrives at court ahead of sentencing

The MP was jailed last month for perverting the course of justice after a jury found her unanimously guilty of lying about who was driving her Nissan Micra when it was caught speeding in Thorney.

However, despite the outrage at her actions she has not resigned as MP and continues to collect her annual salary of more than £77,000.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office said: “After careful consideration the Solicitor General has concluded that he could not refer this case to the Court of Appeal.

“A referral under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme to the Court of Appeal can only be made if a sentence is not just lenient but unduly so, such that the sentencing judge made a gross error or imposed a sentence outside the range of sentences reasonably available in the circumstances of the offence.

“The threshold is a high one, and the test was not met in this case.”

The MP is currently appealing her conviction. Should the appeal be rejected a recall petition would automatically open up. If 10 per cent of her constituents signed it within a six week period that would trigger a by-election, which Onasanya can stand in.

The Court of Appeal said last week that there is no fixed date for the case, despite Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow telling MPs Onasanya’s appeal would be held on March 5.

