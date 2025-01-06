Peterborough MP ‘concerned’ about resubmitted plans to expand gambling centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andrew Pakes intends to speak in Parliament following resubmission of the controversial plans

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes has spoken out against plans to expand an adult gaming centre in the city.

Mr Pakes says he will argue in Parliament that councils need more power to manage their high streets and to “stop developments damaging local areas”.

This comes after Ticketgrange Limited, which owns New Horizon Amusements at 26 Bridge Street, resubmitted plans to expand its unit into the adjoining 28-30 Bridge Street.

Andrew Pakes has spoken out against the proposals

The company’s initial application to expand into the empty unit, which was most recently occupied by The Works, was refused by the city council last year due to issues with the proposed shop front.

It also attracted criticism from politicians at the time, including former MP Paul Bristow who argued it would deliver “no discernible benefit” to the people of Peterborough.

Current MP Andrew Pakes previously said: “No more gambling shops – it is time to stop the rot and take back control of our city centre.”

Ticketgrange resubmitted its amended plans on December 23, claiming to have addressed the previous concerns.

Brown & Co, who prepared the application on behalf of Ticketgrange, wrote: “Following consultation with the case officer and conservation officer, the new proposal submits a new shopfront design which mirrors the existing to alleviate the concerns and propose a suitable design on Bridge Street.”

Responding to the latest application, Mr Pakes said: “This latest application to extend the adult gambling store on Bridge Street highlights the need for stronger action and a plan to protect our city centre.

“I am concerned about the extension of the store in such close proximity to facilities such as the war memorial, Job Centre and other city facilities.

“We need a much stronger local plan to set out limits on betting and gambling shops and to address the cumulative impact of these on the city centre.

“I’ll also be arguing in Parliament for more effective powers for councils to manage their high streets and to stop developments damaging local areas.”

Ticketgrange argues that expanding into the vacant unit will enable it to be ‘brought back to life’.

The company’s planning statement reads: “The application would reinstate a vacancy which would lead to enhanced vitality and vibrancy in the area.”

It has also submitted an application for one externally illuminated ‘New Horizon’ fascia sign.

Ticketgrange has been approached for comment.