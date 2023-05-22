Peterborough MP calls for police meeting as travellers set up camp on playing fields

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has called for a meeting with police after an unauthorised travellers camp was set up on playing fields in the city.

The camp was set up on playing fields next to Ken Stimpson School over the weekend.

Mr Bristow has said he is ‘determined Peterborough does not become a soft touch’ for illegal camps, after issues were highlighted earlier in the spring.

The new camp. Pic: Paul Bristow

In a letter to Superintendent Neil Billany, police area commander for Peterborough, He said he had heard of anti-social behaviour at the Werrington centre, and pointed out the camp was close to two schools in the area, and urged police to use new powers to move the group on.

The powers, which were introduced last year, mean people caught breaching conditions of the act can face a prison sentence of up to three months, a fine of up to £2,500 or seizure of vehicles.

He said: “I trust you will act immediately and use the new powers given to you through the Police, Crime, Courts and Sentencing Act to remove this illegal encampment.”

He added that ‘Peterborough residents deserve better’ saying: “I am determined that we do everything we can to ensure Peterborough does not become a soft touch for illegal traveller encampments.

“I would like to set up a meeting with yourself and your team to discuss how you you plan on dealing with these unwanted encampments now and in the future.”We need a plan in place on how these powers will be used. We need to resolve this incident and deter any future illegal encampments appearing in the future.”

Werrington councillor John Fox agreed, saying: “There is no point in having the news laws if no-one is going to enforce it.”

A Peterborough City Council Spokesperson, said: “We have started the process of moving the group on using local authority powers, the initial visit has been undertake and a Section 77 will be issued. We will work closely with the police, although at the current time the use of police powers is currently under review”

The encampment is the latest to appear in Peterborough, with a separate camp set up in Werrington in April. There were calls to use the new powers to move the group on – but in the end, it was Peterborough City Council who took action, rather than the police.

Other camps have been set up elsewhere in the city over the spring, including in the Ortons.

At the time, Inspector Mike Jackman said: “As set out in national guidance on legislation under the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Act 2022, we respond appropriately to cases based on the individual circumstances.

“This includes balancing considerations as to whether the alleged trespassing meets the threshold of ‘causing, or likely to cause, significant damage, disruption or distress’, alongside the potential impact taking enforcement action may have on families involved or other vulnerable people.

“We agreed with the council that the most appropriate course of action was a Section 77 notice with due regard to the impact to the wider community.”