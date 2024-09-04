Peterborough MP and council leader back extension for Household Support Fund

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fund helps keep breakfast clubs and other organisations running

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes and council leader Dennis Jones have both backed an announcement that the Household Support Fund will be extended.

Peterborough City Council uses the funding to provide emergency support to local charities and community groups to provide residents with emergency support, such as funding breakfast clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work and Pensions Secretary, Liz Kendall MP, announced the £421 million extension in a statement to the House of Commons this week.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes

Welcoming the extension, Andrew Pakes MP said he had been contacted by residents about the funding. He said: “This is a welcome extension of funding to support charities and groups that directly support families in the need in Peterborough and across the country.

“It is going to take time to get our country back on its feet and to tackle the cost-of-living crisis. Thank you to everyone who contacted Ministers and myself to make sure the government could make the right decision to continue funding for the remainder of this year.”

Dennis Jones, leader of Peterborough City Council said: “I echo the sentiments of both the Minister and Peterborough’s MP Andrew Pakes. There are far too many people in this city dependent on the Household Support Fund and its extension is much needed by those who rely on it simply to survive. We have a duty of care to protect the most vulnerable in our city and this is a most welcome step in towards being able to do so.”