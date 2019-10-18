Peterborough meadow protected after residents’ victory against planners

Councillors have agreed to protect a Peterborough meadow after residents fought off plans to build homes on the land.

A rare unanimous vote from councillors at their Full Council meeting (Wednesday) has finally protected Tenter Hills Meadow, after a long fight by local residents.

The small piece of land that was gifted to the people of Peterborough decades ago under the protection of the city council, had been the subject of a long battle to protect it from development.

Protestors, led by local resident Pat Corcoran, and with the help of Cllrs Christian Hogg, Chris Wiggin and former councillor John Whitby had successfully fought off developers, and a legal challenge at appeal.

Cllr Hogg who presented the motion said: “This saga has been going on for quite some time now, and the residents of Stanground specifically, but also the wider area of Peterborough need to have some sort of security.

“What I am asking for is that we give Tenter Hills Meadow the final protection that it deserves, by whatever mechanism is most appropriate.

“Then the activists of Stanground can ‘stand down’, knowing that their work is done, and the land is protected in perpetuity for them and the people of Peterborough by the members in this chamber.”

Following the vote, Cllr Hogg said: “I’m delighted with tonight’s result – the message to the people of Stanground is that ‘you’ve won’ and the council is listening to you.”

Resident Pat Corcoran, who had fought for well over a year to save theland said: “Of course I am over the moon with the result. Now that the land is protected the council can re-commence with cutting the grass and the people who have been using Tenter Hills Meadow for decades can carry on as they have been, knowing that this small, green piece of England is safe, forever.”

MORE: Activists who fought to save Peterborough green space from flats face new battle

Stanground residents rejoice after planning appeal victory against Peterborough City Council and Cross Keys Homes