Peterborough Lib Dems promise to scrap ‘brown bin tax’

Removing the ‘brown bin tax’ and re-introducing free bulky waste collections are among the policies being promoted by the Liberal Democrats for the Peterborough City Council elections in May.

The party’s manifesto promises to end the additional £45 charge, on top of their council tax, for residents to have their garden waste taken away, as well as allow two free bulky waste collections a year.

Environment plans also include promoting a scheme to allow bottles to be refilled with tap water at city outlets, and a reusable coffee cup scheme.

In total the party has listed seven key priorities.

Council group leader Cllr Nick Sandford is predicting the Conservatives will lose their one seat majority on the council after the local elections.

He said: “Sadly, under the Conservatives our city is falling backwards. Our council is over-centralised and secretive, our services are being cut, our roads are falling apart and the lack of affordable housing has become a major issue.

The Lib Dems believe that our city can have a bright future, but only with fresh ideas.”

In its manifesto, the party says it wants to set up committees representing multiple wards which would be delegated budgets in areas such as highways, councillors would then be able to decide where the money should be spent.

The Lib Dems also want to replace the cabinet system with committees, set up enforcement teams in residential areas, make Peterborough the UK’s ‘first age-friendly city’ to tackle loneliness and social isolation, increase the percentage of affordable homes being built on new developments, and look at introducing a park and ride system.

Cllr Sandford added: “The Lib Dems are more ready than ever before to help build a city that works for everyone.

“Our commitment to the residents of Peterborough is that a council run by the Lib Dems will work to improve the lives of all residents by listening to you and working hard all year round.”