Peterborough Lib Dem candidate praises ‘great leader’ Jo Swinson

Jo Swinson is a “great leader” of the Liberal Democrats, according to the party’s candidate at the recent by-election in Peterborough.

Beki Sellick said Ms Swinson, who beat Ed Davey in a run-off to become the party’s new leader, had been recognised on a recent visit to Peterborough.

New Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson gives speech after been elected leader. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

She said: “Jo Swinson is a great leader for the Lib Dems. Jo and I were recognised together in Peterborough last month.

“When we strolled round Central Park in June, helping celebrate Eid, people came up to talk to Jo and me. We wept with people who were born here over 50 years ago – people who approached us to share that their parents are being asked to apply to live here.

“But we don’t just weep with them, Jo will lead the Lib Dems to #StopBrexit, #ReverseClimateChange and #KeepBuildingCommunities. Lib Dems will make a better country, founded on honesty not buffoonery, on integrity not lies.

“Jo’s demanding better: not billions of pounds of tax cuts for the rich few; not wish-lists for the many; but real, achievable better lives for everybody.”

RELATED: ‘Divisive and incompetent’ Boris Johnson not what this country needs - MP for Peterborough Lisa Forbes

Local Conservatives delighted as Boris Johnson becomes new Prime Minister

Ms Sellick was also very critical of new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

She added: “To the shame of many Conservatives (including the Foreign Office minister who said he’d been Boris’ pooper-scooper, dealing with the messes Boris kept leaving around the world) Boris Johnson is the best they can offer the country.

“It’s not so much the national embarrassment of his past, but our country’s future. Boris is still making impossible Brexit promises, still playing to whatever crowd is around him at the time.

“He said ‘**** business’ - that’s our jobs, our futures. He’s a front, he admits he ‘doesn’t do detail’, his friends agree he’s a brilliant liar. We don’t know what he really thinks, but tax cuts for the rich was his first policy. And we can see the team of extreme Brexiteers who are behind him, doing the essential detail he won’t do.

“Many in the old Conservative and Labour parties want rid of Boris through a General Election. But that won’t solve anything other than their petty personal bickering.”