Peterborough Labour MP Fiona Onasanya charged with perverting the course of justice

Peterborough's Labour MP Fiona Onasanya has appeared in court charged with perverting the course of justice.

Fiona Oluyinka Onasanya, 34, from Peterborough, was been charged with one count of perverting the course of justice and appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on July 12.

She is due to appear in court again on August 13.

Ms Onasanya was elected to the House of Commons in 2017, defeating Conservative Stewart Jackson and has been a solicitor since 2015.

The alleged offence was committed in Cambridgeshire police have confirmed.

