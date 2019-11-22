Peterborough Labour councillors dodge question over deselected General Election candidate

Labour city councillors have refused to answer a question about one of its group members who was deselected as a General Election candidate.

Ed Murphy, a member for Ravensthorpe, lost Labour’s backing to stand as its candidate in North West Cambridgeshire hours before nominations closed, despite him having submitted his forms.

RELATED: Labour announces new General Election candidate for North West Cambridgeshire after last minute deselection

Neither Cllr Murphy nor the party has confirmed the reasons for the deselection, but it follows claims that Cllr Murphy had deleted a tweet from July 2014 where he alleged that the Israeli armed forces were backed by the Conservatives on the city council.

The PT asked Labour group leader Cllr Shaz Nawaz and group whip Cllr Sam Hemraj why Cllr Murphy is allowed to remain part of the Labour council group when he is not allowed to be a parliamentary candidate.

Neither person replied.