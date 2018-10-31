Peterborough Labour councillors demand answers over Bretton Court development after planning refusal

Labour city councillors have demanded answers on future plans for Bretton Court after an application to convert it into 43 new housing units was rejected.

Bretton councillors Stuart Martin and Angus Ellis have said they are concerned after making enquiries to developers Medesham Homes, which is a joint venture between Peterborough City Council and housing association Cross Keys Homes.

Medesham had intended for the new units to initially be used to house the homeless, but the council’s planning committee turned down the application due to a lack of parking as it was stated that all of the units would eventually be sold off to private buyers.

The Labour councillors claim to have contacted Medesham about its future plans for the site following the planning refusal, but were directed instead to speak to Cllr Peter Hiller, Conservative council cabinet member for housing and Medesham board member, as Medesham is currently obtaining external professional advice on the options now available to them.

Cllr Martin said he was “appalled” by the response and claimed there was “unmerited secrecy” from Medesham Homes which should “worry us all”.

He added: “I will continue to press for answers to our questions; the people of Bretton have a right to know what precisely is going on.”

A Medesham Homes spokeswoman confirmed it is reviewing options for the site.

