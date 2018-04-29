Peterborough Labour candidate wins appeal to stand in local elections

A Peterborough Labour Party candidate was blocked from standing in the local elections due to an investigation into social media posts, according to leaked party evidence, despite a fellow candidate investigated over alleged anti-Semitism being allowed to stand.

Nazreen Bibi was not endorsed as the party’s candidate for North ward in the Peterborough City Council elections by the party’s Local Campaign Forum (LCF). The leaked documents state that this was due to posts on social media which allegedly caused “offence and distress.” The documents also state that some of the people who complained about Ms Bibi also sat on the LCF when they decided not to endorse her. However, Ms Bibi is now standing as the candidate for North ward on Thursday after winning an appeal.

The decision to not endorse Ms Bibi while she was under investigation differs from the decision to endorse Alan Bull as the candidate for Stanground South despite allegations of anti-Semitism which he has strenuously denied.

Mr Bull, who described himself as a “lifelong anti-racist,” has now been removed as a candidate while an investigation into posts he made on Facebook are carried out. Mr Bull said the posts had been “doctored.”

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “The Labour Party does not comment on internal selection matters.” The Peterborough Telegraph has attempted to contact Ms Bibi.