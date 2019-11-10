Peterborough Labour candidate ‘deeply saddened’ to see MPs quit as she reveals ‘torrent of abuse’ she has received

The Labour candidate for the Peterborough seat at the General Election has said she is “deeply saddened” to see MPs quit the House of Commons as she revealed she had received a “torrent of abuse”.

South Cambridgeshire MP Heidi Allen is among several MPs to have announced they are not seeking re-election due to the

Lisa Forbes

vitriol they are subject to.

Ms Allen, who joined the Liberal Democrats after quitting the Conservatives, said she had suffered “utterly dehumanising” abuse and was “exhausted” by the “nastiness and intimidation” she had faced.

Lisa Forbes, who was elected as city MP in June, said: “I am deeply saddened that several Members of Parliament are resigning because of the abuse they have received.

“We need to bring our country together and that is why I signed the More United UK and Compassion In Politics pledge last month.

“I too have received a torrent of abusive messages online, in emails and personal messages and, although we may disagree politically, I would never wish for a fellow MP to reach the point where they feel they need to resign to escape the abuse, so my heart really does go out to them.”