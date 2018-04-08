Peterborough has received more money than Cambridge says metro mayor

Peterborough has so far received more money than Cambridge from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, according to Mayor James Palmer.

The authority is looking at potential metro system in Cambridge worth at least £1.5 billion, but Mayor Palmer said funding would come from private investors.

And when it comes to money from the authority, which he heads up, he stated: “The record is so far Peterborough has had far more out of this deal than Cambridge has.

“You’ve had £20 million in cash already and there will be more to come.”

Asked about fears that Cambridge would get more from the combined authority than Peterborough, Mayor Palmer responded: “My priority is the county and linking the north and south and allowing everybody in the county to take advantage of the effect that Cambridge is having.

“We can’t deny the fact the economy around Cambridge is world leading, but that brings its problems.

“I have to try and create an environment where we spread the wealth of Cambridge north from where people can take advantage of it.

“Peterborough and Cambridge have very different problems, but they’re not fighting each other. Both are on my team and I will invest in both of them where is necessary.”

Meanwhile, changes in the way the combined authority operates are to be revealed later this month.

Currently, the authority is run in a cabinet system with the leaders of the seven main councils in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough holding a position, but the new model will see a committee system instead. Mayor Palmer explained: “I have a problem in that my cabinet has to be the leaders of the councils that are part of the combined authority.

“I’ve already had three changes and we have elections coming up - I may have another three.

“The portfolio roles of transport, skills and housing are significantly large portfolios which I can’t afford to be in a transient state on a regular basis.”

Peterborough City Council leader Cllr John Holdich is a deputy mayor on the combined authority and skills portfolio holder.

Mayor Palmer said: “I have to be mindful of the ability people have to deliver when they are already running councils which is a significant job on its own.

“John would certainly be on the skills committee. He has an exceptional mind when it comes to adult education.”

An independent review is due to be published in the autumn on the future of local councils in the county. Mayor Palmer added: “Do I think there’s fat in the system? Yes. The cost of governance in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough is around £2.2 billion a year. If I could save 10 per cent on that, that’s effectively the cost of adult social care in the whole area.”