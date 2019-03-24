Peterborough Green Party seeks more council wins

The Green Party is once again putting up a candidate in every seat for the upcoming Peterborough City Council elections as it targets a second victory.

The Greens won their first ever seat on the authority last year when Julie Howell triumphed in Orton Waterville with more than 50 per cent of the vote.

The party is now hoping to make further gains this year with 20 of the 60 seats on the council being contested on May 2. It recently received a boost with co-leader Jonathan Bartley visiting the city and speaking to Year 12 pupils at Ormiston Bushfield Academy in Ortongate.

Candidates this year include parliamentary candidates for Peterborough (Joseph Wells) and North West Cambridgeshire (Nicola Day).

Mr Wells is standing in Gunthorpe, while Ms Day, who is also the local party’s co-coordinator, is standing in Orton Waterville.

She said: “We feel it’s important to stand a Green candidate in every council ward to give everyone who wants to vote Green the opportunity of doing so.

“We know from our experience in Orton that support for Green councillors is growing in Peterborough and we put this down to our consistently strong work ethic.

“By talking to residents all the time we build a strong relationship with them as well as a deep understanding of what matters to them. But there’s something more about the Greens. Each of us in our own individual way is committed to public service.

“Residents have come to rely on us to go the extra mile for them, and in wards where the Green vote is strong we have hard working candidates (and a councillor) who set a very high standard that we hope every councillor and prospective councillor would wish to aspire to.”

Former parliamentary candidates Fiona Radic (Park ward) and Greg Guthrie (Glinton & Castor) are also standing.

List of candidates

Bretton – Roger Stimson

Central – Steve Wilson

Dogsthorpe – Carolyn English

East – Alex Airey

Eye, Thorney & Newborough – Michael Alexander

Fletton & Stanground – Peter Slinger

Fletton & Woodston – Paula Martin

Glinton & Castor – Greg Guthrie

Gunthorpe – Joseph Wells

Hampton Vale – Daniel Laycock

Hargate & Hempsted – David Stevenson

North – Alison Ambarchian

Orton Longueville – Sharon Bellamy

Orton Waterville – Nicola Day

Park – Fiona Radic

Paston & Walton – Cherry Beeby

Ravensthorpe – Goran Radic

Stanground South – Jon Phillipson Brown

Werrington – Georgia Wade

West - Barry Warne