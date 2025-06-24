Peterborough Green Party questions if Tories and Labour are ‘indistinguishable’ after no confidence vote backing

Cllr Heather Skibsted (left) and cllr Nicola Day (right)

The leader and deputy leader of Peterborough’s Green Party group questioned if the Conservative and Labour groups were “indistinguishable” following a no confidence motion.

An alliance of Peterborough First, Liberal Democrat and Green Party groups hoped to oust leader Cllr Dennis Jones and his Labour administration from power on June 18, arguing that a reduction in Labour group members had “led opposition members to doubting the capacity of the administration to effectively deliver”.

However, only 26 councillors voted for the motion of no confidence while 32 voted against and one abstained, with all 11 Conservative councillors voting against it.

Cllr Jones said he was “humbled, gratified and touched” by the support he received from the Conservative group, including its leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald who admitted that Cllr Jones had done a “pretty good job” in charge of the council.

"A curious alliance”

In a joint statement, Green Party group leader Cllr Heather Skibsted and deputy leader Cllr Nicola Day said: “The Labour administration is now backed by the Tories – a curious alliance.

“Have the two major parties with apparently opposing views become indistinguishable? Nothing stays the same and things can change at any time. In the Green group we will continue to work hard as we always do for the people of Peterborough.”

They added that the proposed takeover was the “most democratic thing to do” with an alliance of 26 councillors and it would have represented a “broader range of the city’s residents”.

“Ridiculous nonsense”

In response, Cllr Jones said: “You’ve got the Greens who were probably further to the left of any Labour councillor, the Liberal Democrats who along with them form a progressive left, aligning themselves with right-wing Conservatives of Peterborough First.

“They are saying we are indistinguishable, but how on earth are you going to make that work? That was the whole point about us refuting their ability to take over.”

Cllr Fitzgerald said it was “ridiculous nonsense” to suggest that the Tories and Labour had formed an alliance.

He added: “What we do is put the people of Peterborough at the forefront of our decision making. We felt that it was a stupid idea and bizarre that this would come up at such a critical time in the administration’s cycle.

“The way to win if you want to control the council is at the ballot box.”

“It’s about doing the right thing"

Cllr Jones handed a number of committee chair appointments to Conservative and independent councillors, a decision which Cllr Fitzgerald said did not affect his group’s voting on the no confidence motion as he claimed the alternative offer would have been “more advantageous” for his group in terms of allowances.

Cllr Fitzgerald said: “If we ended up worse off, I wouldn’t have cared less. Because it’s not about allowances, it’s about doing the right thing.”

Peterborough First leader Cllr Chris Harper said the no confidence vote made clear to him which councillors could “never again be trusted”.

After the meeting, he said: “‘Vote Conservative – Get Labour’. This evening was always going to be a win win for us.

“Whether we won or lost the actual motion tonight we knew it would disclose for all to see that every Conservative in the chamber tonight would likely vote with Labour and so it turned out, and also, that we would find out which councillors would sell themselves out and/or conspire against us and could never again be trusted.”

Liberal Democrat leader Cllr Hogg, who moved the no confidence motion, said: “Essentially we’ve now got a Labour administration backed up by the Conservative party, which would suggest that if you vote Tory you get Labour.”

He added: “We felt that we had a different offering and, on the night, we failed to convince other councillors that that was the best way forward.”