Peterborough General Election candidate breaches Facebook advert rules - former city MP misses out on safe seat

Conservative candidate for Peterborough Paul Bristow put up an advert on Facebook which breached the social media giant’s guidelines.

All political ads on Facebook have to show who had paid for them and, while there have been dozens of ads on Mr Bristow’s page in the past three months, on one occasion back in August the disclaimer was missing.

Paul Bristow

A Conservative Party spokesperson said: “The Facebook advert ran in error without a disclaimer. It was removed after 34p of advertising spend. Over 30 posts have been boosted by Paul’s page subsequently, all with the correct disclaimer and information.

“However, in this election the fact remains the Conservatives are the only party who can get Brexit done for Peterborough and the whole country, so we can focus on the issues affecting people’s lives such as the NHS, policing and education.”

Meanwhile, former MP for Peterborough Stewart Jackson has been overlooked as the Conservative candidate for the safe Tory seat of Sevenoaks in Kent. The former MP, who lost his seat in 2017, made the final three shortlist but lost out to Laura Trott.

