Peterborough electorate urged to check if they are eligible to take part in election after people attend community centre outside of constituency to try and vote

Residents are being urged to check if they are eligible to vote and where their polling station is before heading out to take part in today’s election.

Peterborough City Council said there had been reports of people attending the Belsize Community Centre in Woodston expecting to vote in the by-election. The centre is used as a polling station in elections affecting the Woodston area.

The by-election only covers the Peterborough constituency, which mainly lies north of the River Nene. Woodston, Fletton, Stanground, the Hamptons and Cardea all fall into the North West Cambridgeshire constituency, and there is no vote taking place there today.

There are 49 polling stations open for the by-election in Peterborough today.