‘Peterborough Council wasting money’ on bin stickers for residents that don’t need them

The stickers appeared on some bins yesterday, with many saying that from March 1, bin collections would take place on a Wednesday - despite that already being the case.

Some bin collections days in the city will change from March 1, but the city council said changes would be kept to a minimum, with most residents not seeing a change.

Along with the stickers, residents will also receive leaflets through the door about the changes - and some residents have said the council ‘appears to be wasting money.’

The stickers have been placed on thousands of bins across the city

Residents are already facing a council tax rise, while some services across the city are being reduced as the council bids to save money.

There has also been anger that the stickers are not recyclable - and cllr Julie Howell - the leader of the Green Party on Peterborough City Council, and Orton Waterville ward councillor, said the episode was reminiscent of a story covered by the Peterborough Telegraph, when non-recyclable stickers were placed on bins asking people to recycle more. The stickers four years ago also featured slogans some residents found offensive.

Cllr Howell said; “It has been only four short years since there was a similar outcry about stickers on bins. While there is a rationale for putting stickers on all bins (so people with no sticker don’t think their bin has been missed), using the same sticker for streets that will have a date change as those that will not has created an understandable mixture of confusion, frustration and exasperation.

“Many residents whose day isn’t changing think the day on their stickers must be a typo.

“I’m supposing the council thinks there will be fewer complaints about the ‘no day change’ stickers than there would if those with no day change didn’t receive a sticker at all, but I’m afraid that confusion reigns, with many residents commenting on how the council appears to be wasting money on stickers for households that didn’t need them (that’s 4300 in Orton Waterville ward alone, and what of the extra time it took the bin operatives to apply the stickers this morning).

“Personally, I wouldn’t have put any sticker on the bins of households that are not subject to change. It’s not difficult to ‘read the room’ at the moment. Residents are understandably angry that the council appears to be spending money frivolously at a time when horrible cuts are to be made throughout the city.

“With regard to eco-friendliness, it would have been good if the council could have sourced a more environmentally-friendly material, given its commitment to reducing carbon emissions.”

Yesterday (Wednesday) The Peterborough Telegraph has asked the council how much the stickers cost, how many residents will see bin route changes, and which bin routes will change.

The council has not yet answered the questions, but a spokesperson said; “Across the city we are trying to keep day changes to a minimum. However we know that not keeping all residents updated will cause people to think that they may have been missed accidently. This will result in more emails and phone calls to those seeking information and reassurance.

“The sticker flags up that more information will be coming through their door - we don’t want residents to miss this leaflet as it contains the collection calendar for the coming months and information about what goes in which bin to help people recycle with ease. The leaflet also highlights that collection times may change so residents need to make sure their bins are out for collection by 6:45am, even though previously they may have been collected later in the day. We don’t want residents to miss these changes or their bin collection.

“As there were no changes to collection days at Christmas and New year, we delayed giving out information about recycling this year to combine it with these round changes. The communications are being paid for by Aragon Direct Services, not the Council, as part of a round changes project to make collections more efficient.