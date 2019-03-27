Peterborough council seeks funding for brand new leisure centre and 25m pool

Funding for a brand new leisure centre and 25m swimming pool is being sought by Peterborough City Council.

The authority revealed plans last July for new facilities which were expected to be based in a new two storey leisure building near the existing Werrington Leisure Centre, possibly on the skate park,

It was said the centre would include: an indoor sports hall, indoor sports courts, a new fitness area containing a minimum of 120 stations and at least two studios, a new public library and a café/reception.

The entire project was estimated to cost £14 million.

The council, which this week revealed a new Active Lifestyles and Sport Strategy, has now carried out initial feasibility work on the exciting scheme.

A council spokeswoman said external funding would be required, with the authority looking for external partners to help with this.

Local authorities are facing huge funding challenges in the face of large government cuts to their funding.

Although Werrington was previously earmarked as the site of the new sports facilities, the spokeswoman said they were only “likely” to now be built in the area. However, she added that Werrington is the favoured location of Sport England, which has agreed to fund part of the cost of the project.

The spokeswoman said: “If we secured all funding tomorrow we could implement something in the next three years.”

The new council sport strategy has four priorities: active living, active education, active recreation and active sport.

