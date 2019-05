Have your say

UKIP lost its final city councillor after John Whitby was defeated in Fletton and Stanground.

Mr Whitby, who is also the party’s parliamentary candidate for Peterborough, came a distant second behind Liberal Democrat Terri Haynes.

The result being announced for Fletton and Stanground

The result means the Dems hold all three seats in the ward.

Terri Haynes (Lib Dem) - 1,030

Peter Slinger (Green) - 139

Richard Strangward (Labour) - 259

Bryan Tyler (Conservative) - 246

John Whitby (UKIP) - 320

Turnout: 28.5%